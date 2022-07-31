BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was charged with homicide following a domestic violence assault that turned fatal, police said.

According to the Bloomfield Police Department, 32-year-old Kevin Carter of Bloomfield was arrested on Friday after a domestic violence incident ending in assault on Walsh Street.

On Sunday morning, the victim died due to injuries sustained in the assault, further elevating the incident to a homicide.

Carter’s bond is set at $700,000.

This is a developing story.

