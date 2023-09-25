HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced on Monday that Troy Hayes of Bloomfield was found guilty of the murder of Dyshawn Copeland in Hartford in 2020.

The conviction stems from the stabbings of Copeland and his friend at 40 Sherman Street in Hartford on May 21, 2020.

On Monday, Hayes was convicted of both murder and first-degree assault in connection to the Hartford stabbing investigation.

Evidence presented in court showed that on the evening of May 21, police received a call from a woman reporting that she and her friend had been stabbed at 40 Sherman Street.

Police found Copeland lying on the steps inside the Sherman Street building. Both Copeland and the woman were transported to a local hospital, where Copeland would later be pronounced dead.

The woman told detectives that she and Copeland were inside her apartment waiting for a food delivery. The victim thought the food delivery driver had rung her doorbell. She opened the door, and Hayes was outside waiting.

Hayes rushed into the home to confront Copeland. Hayes poured wine over Copeland and then fatally stabbed him. Hayes then tried to stab the woman, but she managed to defend herself and suffered stab wounds to her arms.

During the trial, multiple witnesses testified that they saw a man outside on a red scooter at the time of the crime. Surveillance video also captured Copeland riding on his red scooter during the time frame.

Hayes will be sentenced on Dec. 4 in Hartford Superior Court.