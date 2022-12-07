HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield man was convicted of murder on Wednesday after fatally shooting a Hartford man in 2018.

Hartford State Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Damond Bester, 46, of Hartford was convicted in the murder of 42-year-old William Smalls in 2018.

The conviction follows the arrest of Bester in connection to the fatal shooting of smalls. According to court records, Smalls was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his head, neck, chest and arm.

Cell phone tower records and witnesses linked Bester to the scene of the crime, court documents showed. Gunshot residue was also found on Bester’s clothing after the murder.

Bester was convicted of murder and possession of a firearm. His sentencing has been scheduled for Feb 10, 2023.