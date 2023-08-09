A Bloomfield man was found guilty on Wednesday of conspiring to commit murder, according to Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L Walcott.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield man was found guilty on Wednesday of conspiring to commit murder, according to Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L Walcott.

Officials said Kwanze Fluker, 27, of Bloomfield, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, arson and tampering with physical violence in Hartford Superior Court.

According to evidence presented at trial, Fluker conspired with Emmnauel Floyd to shoot 22-year-old Dominique Miller. Authorities the accused followed Miller for an hour before fatally shooting him while he stopped inside his Polaris Slingshot at a traffic light on Aug. 29, 2021, in Windsor Locks.

Court records showed Fulker and Floyd followed the victim around for an hour around Bloomfield and onto Interstate 91 at the Exit 42 highway ramp where multiple shots were fired at Miller.

Authorities said the victim died of gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

Evidence presented in the trial showed there were hundreds of phone calls between Fluker and Floyd ahead of the deadly shooting, including a 90-minute call up to and during the time of the shooting.

Photographs of the victim that were screenshotted from social media were found on Floyd’s phone before and after the murder, authorities said.

Floyd also had internet searches on his phone of the murder scene, guns, in addition to the speed of a Polaris Slingshot and car washes.

On Sept. 3, 2021, Connecticut State Police attempted to stop Fluker while he was driving in the vehicle used at the time of the murder. Fluker then rammed into several state police vehicles and civilian vehicles.

Fluker was able to evade the state police and fled to East Hartford where he set his car on fire in an attempt to hide his involvement in Miller’s murder.

Authorities gathered DNA evidence from the car and video surveillance linking Fluker to the crimes.

Fluker expected to appear in court on Oct. 12 in Hartford Superior Court.

Authorities said Floyd pleaded guilty to murder and will appear for sentencing on Sept. 7 in Hartford Superior Court.

“This was a complex case with more than 50 witnesses,” State’s Attorney Walcott said. “The trial team worked tirelessly bringing this case together. I hope this verdict gives Mr. Miller’s family a measure of peace.”