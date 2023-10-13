BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield man was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Thursday for his role in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Dominique Miller in 2021, according to Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott.

A jury convicted 27-year-old Kwanze Fluker of conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence on Aug. 4.

Evidence presented in Fluker’s trial showed he conspired with Emmanuel Floyd to fatally shoot Miller on Aug. 29, 2021, authorities said.

Miller died after numerous shots were fired at him while he sat inside his car at a traffic light in Windsor Locks by the Exit 42 Interstate 91 highway ramp. Police said Miller died of gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

Bloomfield man found guilty of conspiring to commit murder, arson

According to police, cell phone records showed Fluker and Floyd were in the area at the time of Miller’s death.

Fluker and Floyd followed Miller for an hour before fatally shooting him, police said.

Evidence also showed that phone calls took place between Fluker and Floyd including a 90-minute call up to and during the time of Miller’s shooting.

Photographs of the victim and were also found on Floyd’s phone before and after the murder. Additionally, Floyd had also searched the speed of a Polaris Slingshot, the area of the murder and car washes, police said.

On Sept. 3, 2021, state troopers tried to stop Fluker while he was driving in his vehicle at the time of the murder.

Fluker then evaded state police in Hartford and fled to East Hartford where he set his car on fire to attempt to hide his involvement in the murder.

DNA evidence also showed Fluker was connected to the crime.

“Assistant State’s Attorney Magnani had frequent contact with the victim’s family and asked the court for a sentence that captures the atrocious nature of the crime and addresses the pain endured by Mr. Miller’s family,” Walcott said. “The court’s sentence is significant and commensurate with the conduct engaged in by the defendant.”