Bloomfield man who allegedly killed his father arrested in Stamford

Police arrested 34-year-old Anthony Bussey on Sunday following an arrest warrant for allegedly beating and killing his father.

Police say that Bussey was located in Stamford on Sunday and placed under arrest for an active arrest warrant by the Bloomfield police for an assault charge. Bussey was then transported to the Bloomfield Police Department and held on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Authorities said Bussey fractured his dad’s skull at a home on Glenwood Avenue.

His father died at the hospital following the alleged attack.

