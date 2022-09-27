BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bloomfield Public Schools confirmed that Bloomfield’s prized boy’s varsity basketball coach, Kevin Moses, passed away on Monday.

“Kevin Moses was known for his kindness, caring, and humorous spirit,” said Dr. James Thompson, Superintendent for Bloomfield Public Schools in a written statement to News 8. “He was a championship coach, family man, and mentor. He touched a lot of lives in the community and at Bloomfield High School, where he was an assistant football coach and the head coach of the varsity basketball team.”

“He will be greatly missed,” concluded Dr. Thompson.

It was revealed by Bloomfield school leaders that Moses passed away from stage four colon cancer. He was diagnosed sometime in September 2022, according to his GoFundMe page.

Just last year, Moses led the boy’s basketball team to the division four state championship. He was the first black head coach to lead Bloomfield High School’s basketball team to a historic state championship victory, stated the GoFundMe page.

That was Bloomfield’s first state championship since 2008.

Since his passing, community members have flocked to Facebook to express their disbelief, sadness, and condolences to the family.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference also Tweeted about the loss, expressing how much of an influence Moses was on his team.

“RIP Bloomfield beloved coach and friend Kevin Moses. A bright light, a heck of a dancer, and an absolute CHAMPION for kids,” read the Tweet.