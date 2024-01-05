BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A suspect accused of shooting a man to death in Bloomfield last month appeared in court on Friday.

Devante Swaby, 29, is accused of killing 31-year-old Timothy Ross on Dec. 4 at a busy intersection on Bloomfield Avenue. Ross later died from his injuries at a local hospital.



According to police, Ross had just dropped his children off at school.

Bloomfield police had identified Swaby as the suspect in the homicide investigation on the same day.

Police found the handgun Swaby allegedly used in the shooting inside a dumpster near the crime scene in addition to his iPhone, passport and social security card.



Swaby was captured by U.S. Marshalls on Dec. 15, 2023, in Arizona. He was charged with murder, criminal use of a weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of an assault weapon and weapons in a motor vehicle.