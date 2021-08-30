Bloomfield PD investigating domestic dispute that escalated into fatal stabbing

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bloomfield police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened overnight Monday.

Police said it happened around 12:40 a.m. at an apartment on the 1000 block of Blue Hills Avenue.

Police responded to the scene on a report of a domestic dispute where the male party was stabbed.

Officers entered the apartment to find a 28-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the neck. EMS and police provided medical aid on the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim and the woman were involved in a domestic dispute that escalated into a physical altercation.

Bloomfield police have assumed the investigation with assistance from the State Attorney’s Office. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

This is an active investigation. News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

