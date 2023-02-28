BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old is being held on a $800,000 bond after shooting at a house with a stolen gun, according to Bloomfield police.

Devonte Pipkin, Jr., of Bloomfield, has been charged with illegal possession of a machine gun, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Residents on Allen Road called police at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday to say that their home had been shot, according to authorities. A bullet had gone through a bedroom window, through a wall and then became lodged in a bathroom.

Police then found a shell casing in Pershing Park, and followed footprints to a home on 113 E. Harold St. After receiving a search warrant, detectives found a fully loaded Glock 19 that had been stolen out of Vermont, according to police.

The gun had an extended ammunition magazine and an aftermarket feature that converted it into a fully automatic weapon, according to authorities. A hundred rounds of ammunition were seized from the home.