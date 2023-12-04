BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a homicide Monday morning in Bloomfield.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8:50 a.m. in the 500 block of Bloomfield Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where he later died, according to police. Police have not yet released his name or age.

Cottage Grove Road at Prospect Street and Cigna Way and Bloomfield Avenue at Gabb Road and Cigna Campus Way are closed due to the investigation.

