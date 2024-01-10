BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Bloomfield Public Schools announced the appointment of its new acting superintendent on Wednesday after the sudden departure of superintendent James Thompson.

The Bloomfield Board of Education said Thompson had taken voluntary leave with no fixed return date.

Silver previously worked as the assistant superintendent for accountability and performance for more than a decade at Bloomfield Public Schools. The board said Silver’s philosophy on leadership is focused on collaboration, transparency and service to students.

“Bloomfield is a beautiful community. It’s an honor to serve as acting superintendent. I look forward to working closely with the board of education, administrators, teachers, parents, town council and community leaders to continue providing exceptional education to the talented students of Bloomfield,” Silver said.

The Bloomfield Board of Education is committed to maintaining stability in the district while working to foster positive relationships with stakeholders.

Silver’s appointment is effective starting immediately.

For more information, you can visit the Bloomfield Public School’s website.