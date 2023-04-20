BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Bloomfield is receiving extra help when it comes to child care.

The Town of Bloomfield has a new partnership with two new subcontractors, to keep the town in compliance with its Child Day Care (CDC) contracts funding, a move that was made following the closing of the Bloomfield Early Learning Center on March 6.

Bloomfield is the main contractor, and they are taking on a more serious role, in regards to the CDC contract, lead by Department of Social and Youth Services.

Bloomfield has been able to keep all 52 spots, split between The First Academy and Bloomfield Preschool and Child Care Center.

“We thank the Town of Bloomfield for their partnership to ensure state-funded child care is accessible to families. We know how important these resources are for families to be able to work, and for children to gain critical early learning and development skills early on in life,” said Beth Bye, Commissioner of the CT Office of Early Childhood.

CDC funding is intended to provide low-income families in Connecticut access to high-quality and affordable child care spaces.

“Child care remains one of the biggest challenges for families across Bloomfield and the state of

Connecticut as a whole,” said Camilla Hillian, Director of Bloomfield Social & Youth Services.

“Expanding affordable, accessible, and high-quality child care on a universal basis is a top priority for us, and this partnership allows us to address systemic issues in the child care system so that all children have access to excellent learning opportunities and the best possible outcomes.”