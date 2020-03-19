Closings
There are currently 23 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Bloomfield Wells Fargo bank employee tests positive for coronavirus

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wells_Fargo_Fine_43183-159532.jpg13441832

FILE – This April 11, 2017, photo shows a Wells Fargo bank in northeast Jackson, Miss. Wells Fargo agreed Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, to pay a $2.1 billion fine to settle allegations it misrepresented the types of mortgages it sold to investors during the housing bubble that ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis. (AP […]

(WTNH) — State Representative Bobby Gibson of Connecticut’s Bloomfield Delegation announced Wednesday an employee of the Wells Fargo Bank in Bloomfield has tested positive for coronavirus.

“With a sense of duty we, the Bloomfield Delegation, consisting of Sen. Doug McCrory, Sen. Derek Slap and myself, are informing you that an employee of the Wells Fargo Bank in Bloomfield has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). Let’s keep this employee in our prayers. Wells Fargo is being responsible and is closing for a cleaning.”

State Representative Bobby Gibson

Governor Ned Lamont confirmed on Wednesday that an 88-year-old man, who was admitted to Danbury Hosptial on March 16, died of COVID-19. He was a resident of Benchmark Senior Living in Ridgefield and the first death in Connecticut due to the virus.

RELATED: 88-year-old man reported as Connecticut’s first coronavirus death

There are currently 96 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

  • Fairfield County: 69
  • Hartford County: 11
  • Litchfield County: 5
  • Middlesex County 1
  • New Haven County: 10

It’s unclear if the person was included in the 96 cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Connecticut Children’s Medical Center launches coronavirus hotline

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut Children’s Medical Center launches coronavirus hotline"

Archdiocese of Hartford cancels Masses but will allow confession with 'heavy protection'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Archdiocese of Hartford cancels Masses but will allow confession with 'heavy protection'"

Hartford Healthcare coronavirus testing update March 18

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Healthcare coronavirus testing update March 18"

Hartford HealthCare Chief Wellness Officer talks keeping hospital staff healthy

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford HealthCare Chief Wellness Officer talks keeping hospital staff healthy"

State's Attorney: Deadly force used in Wethersfield officer-involved shooting was justified

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State's Attorney: Deadly force used in Wethersfield officer-involved shooting was justified"

Access Health CT launches special open enrollment period amid coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Access Health CT launches special open enrollment period amid coronavirus outbreak"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss