Bloomfield Wells Fargo bank employee tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – This April 11, 2017, photo shows a Wells Fargo bank in northeast Jackson, Miss. Wells Fargo agreed Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, to pay a $2.1 billion fine to settle allegations it misrepresented the types of mortgages it sold to investors during the housing bubble that ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis. (AP […]

(WTNH) — State Representative Bobby Gibson of Connecticut’s Bloomfield Delegation announced Wednesday an employee of the Wells Fargo Bank in Bloomfield has tested positive for coronavirus.

“With a sense of duty we, the Bloomfield Delegation, consisting of Sen. Doug McCrory, Sen. Derek Slap and myself, are informing you that an employee of the Wells Fargo Bank in Bloomfield has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). Let’s keep this employee in our prayers. Wells Fargo is being responsible and is closing for a cleaning.” State Representative Bobby Gibson

Governor Ned Lamont confirmed on Wednesday that an 88-year-old man, who was admitted to Danbury Hosptial on March 16, died of COVID-19. He was a resident of Benchmark Senior Living in Ridgefield and the first death in Connecticut due to the virus.

RELATED: 88-year-old man reported as Connecticut’s first coronavirus death

There are currently 96 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Fairfield County: 69

Hartford County: 11

Litchfield County: 5

Middlesex County 1

New Haven County: 10

It’s unclear if the person was included in the 96 cases.