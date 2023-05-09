BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bloomfield woman received a prison sentence for the fatal shooting of her boyfriend in 2021.

On May 5, Marvyann Duncan, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with suspension after 10 years served and five years of probation, the Division of Criminal Justice said. The sentencing follows the April 2021 fatal shooting of her boyfriend, 39-year-old Ali Murphy.

According to court records, Duncan called 911 to report that she had shot someone on April 9, 2021. Bloomfield police responded to the scene and found Murphy with a gunshot wound to the head.

Duncan told police that she was arguing with her boyfriend when things turned physical. Then, she admitted she took her registered pistol and shot and killed Murphy, court records said.

Duncan pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree.