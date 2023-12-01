HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Incidents of hate in Connecticut and around the country have spiked since the onset of the War between Israel and Hamas.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (R-Conn.) wants the federal government to dramatically increase the money it spends on protecting communities that are targets of hate.

Blumenthal met with several religious leaders on Friday in Hartford to call for more funding for physical protection and hate crime prosecution.

“Hate speech and violence are a spreading violence. A metastasizing cancer that we need to stand up, speak out, and stop,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal wants the money tacked onto an upcoming aid package that is being considered. The package would also help Ukraine and Israel — and bring humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Stacey Sobel, the Connecticut regional director for the Anti-Defamation League spoke about a recent alleged incident.

“Just this morning I received an email about a gentleman who went into a store and asked for the price of an item. And the salesperson said, ‘Are you Jewish?’ And the man responded ‘yes’. And the man said get out of my store you [expletive] Jew. Just happened.”

“There is a need for more resources and there is a need that we all feel protected in this country. Especially all the vulnerable communities,” Norwich City Councilmember Swaranjit Singh said.