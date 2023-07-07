HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The alarming increase in roadway fatalities has led to the push for greater resources to be put in place. Every year, tens of thousands of people are killed on the roads across the United States.

“I’m very mindful to see what’s going on around me, pay attention, be safe,” said Valerie Leachman-Brightwell, who works in Hartford.

On a beautiful summer day, you’ll often see people taking a stroll and soaking up the sun in Hartford’s Bushnell Park. Walkers and cyclists News 8 spoke with said they’re more careful than ever with the number of pedestrian fatalities on the rise in Connecticut.

“I’m trying to make sure I look both directions because I have two dogs with me and they’re not conscious of a car until it’s right in front of them,” one walker said.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), about 75 pedestrians were killed in the state and 230 people were seriously injured last year.

“There is no excuse for the degree of danger that right not walkers and cyclists experience out on our roads as well as motorists who might be in danger,” said State Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn).

On Friday, Blumenthal spoke about some of the work that’s being done to address the roadway fatalities in Connecticut.

“We’ve just announced $2.5 million coming to communities around Connecticut to improve roads, provide the kinds of walkways and sidewalks and lanes that can be used by people who walk or bicycle,” Blumenthal said.

He also reintroduced the Road to Zero Resolution, which aims to end roadway fatalities in 2050.

“It requires efforts from engineers, law enforcement, educators, regulators, all of us to come together with a sense of shared responsibility to create safer streets for all,” said Amy Watkins, a program specialist at Watch for Me CT.

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said technology in vehicles should not be a luxury.

“We have the technology available to help improve safety on our roadways: the technology for collision avoidance, automatic emergency braking,” Eucalitto said.

Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists are also being asked to do their part. You’re being encouraged to watch where you’re going, put down distractions, and slow your speed when behind the wheel.