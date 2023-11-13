HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Senator Blumenthal is expected to hold a press conference Monday to urge more aid for Israel and Ukraine.

The press conference will take place at noon and Blumenthal will use the passage of aid for both countries in one bill to ensure support during critical moments in both conflicts.

Blumenthal will also discuss the passage of a bipartisan resolution that will deter Iran from widening the Middle East conflict. He is expected to introduce this resolution this week.

This comes as another government shutdown looms. The newest deadline is Nov. 17 after lawmakers passed a continuing resolution to prevent an Oct. 1 shutdown.

