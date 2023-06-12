HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new push for the big ridesharing apps to do more to try to stop human trafficking.

On Monday, State Sen. Richard Blumenthal sent a letter to Lyft and Uber urging them to train drivers to spot victims.

Blumenthal says those ridesharing services are often used by traffickers because they are anonymous with little record keeping.

“Uber and Lyft have a responsibility to provide the training and the resources for their drivers to take action. To report when they see a victim about to go into that hotel or that home,” Blumenthal said.

“Many many times they have these child victims and adult victims in their car, and they have no idea that’s what’s about to occur for these children,” Tammy Sneed, a member of the Connecticut Human Anti-trafficking Response Team.

Blumenthal says Uber and Lyft cars should also have hotline numbers posted inside so potential victims have someone to call.

News 8 has reached out to both Uber and Lyft for comment.

Lyft told News 8 it takes the issue very seriously and works closely with law enforcement when appropriate.

“This is an incredibly important issue, and we look forward to responding to the letter sent to us today. Since Lyft’s founding, we have developed safety features for ridesharing that go beyond anything that previously existed for other transportation options. These include professionally administered background checks, in-app photos of drivers and their vehicles, real-time ride tracking, 24/7 support, the ability to share your ETA, and more. We take this issue very seriously and work closely with law enforcement when appropriate,” a spokesperson for Lyft said in a statement to News 8.

Uber says the company has partnered with experts in the field to teach drivers how to spot the signs of human trafficking and to report it.

The statement from Uber can be read below:

“Uber is deeply committed to helping combat the horrific impact of human trafficking on communities. Prevention starts with raising awareness, which is why we’ve partnered with experts in the field to provide drivers with education on how to spot the signs of human trafficking and report it. Our dedicated Public Safety Team stands ready to assist law enforcement however we can with investigations.”