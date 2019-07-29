Body cam footage released in Hartford officer-involved shooting

WARNING: Graphic content

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut State Police have released body cam footage from Friday’s officer involved shooting in Hartford.

Detective Zack Sherry fired multiple rounds at 41-year-old Alphonso Zaporta on Friday night at the Intestate 84 on-ramp, next to the state capitol.

There were witnesses and body camera video from three officers.

Police say they initially tried to pull Zaporta over and he fled. When they caught up with him in traffic, his passenger surrendered but police say Zaporta became “engaged in a physical struggle with officers.”

Then they say that Zaporta got a hold of an officer’s gun. That’s when he was shot by Detective Sherry multiple times

Police say there was a loaded gun in the car that had been reported stolen from Springfield.

Zaporta’s last known address is in Windsor but he spent half of his life in prison for charges ranging from 1st degree assault, burglary, weapon and drug possession and larceny dating back to 1995 and 2007.

Officer Sherry is part of a joint task force that handles major crimes and a 14-year veteran of the department.