Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Manchester.

Authorities said Manchester police officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment on North Main Street.

The man was allegedly armed with a knife and became belligerent with the officer. Authorities said he slapped her hand away and yelled, “Shoot me.”

According to authorities, the officer used her taser, but it was unsuccessful. The man then came toward the officer outside, still holding the knife.

The officer fired multiple shots, hitting the man in the upper left thigh. When he fell to the ground, the officer secured the knife and handcuffed him. Authorities said he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was not injured.

The inspector general’s office is investigating whether the officer was justified in shooting the man.

It was not immediately known if charges were filed in the case.