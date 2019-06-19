Hartford

Body found in Connecticut River in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - A body has been pulled from the Connecticut River in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning.

The family of 39-year-old Ivan Morales Mencia, from Hartford, was there at the Glastonbury boat ramp.

Morales Mencia was boating over the weekend when he jumped into the water in East Hartford. He was reportedly swept away by the current, but we don't know if the body that was found is him. 

News 8 spoke with a man who was pulling weeds by the river and saw police jump into action.

"All of a sudden a ton of cops showed up in full gear everything. Fire showed up and we just kept working, but after 30 minutes they told us to leave," said Joseph Suriner, Glastonbury Parks and Rec. 
 

 

News 8 is waiting for police to confirm the identity of the person found in the water. 

