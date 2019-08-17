Body found near railroad tracks in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police investigated a report of a body laying in the woods near Center Street just before noon Saturday.

Police said at around 11:50 am, they found the unidentified body in the woods by the railroad tracks off of Center Street.

The body was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner. There are no signs of foul play and there is no danger to the public, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police at (860) 584-3021.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.