Body pulled near Charter Oak Bridge in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A body was found near the Charter Oak Bridge in East Hartford.

On Sunday, officials confirmed that the discovery of a man's body was reported by a local fisherman.

Police said there was no obvious indication of foul play.

The identity of the deceased has not been given at this time.

The body has been taken by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

