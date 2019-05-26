Hartford

Body pulled near Charter Oak Bridge in East Hartford

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 11:11 AM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 11:11 AM EDT

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A body was found near the Charter Oak Bridge in East Hartford.

On Sunday, officials confirmed that the discovery of a man's body was reported by a local fisherman.

Police said there was no obvious indication of foul play.

The identity of the deceased has not been given at this time.

The body has been taken by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

LIVE BLOG: 103rd Indianapolis 500
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIVE BLOG: 103rd Indianapolis 500

Get up-to-the-minute updates of all the action during the Indianapolis 500.

Read More »
Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center