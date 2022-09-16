BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bolton attorney will spend more than three years behind bars after he tried to defraud a person of $1 million, according to an announcement Friday from the U.S. States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Mark Pagani, 61, was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison and three years of supervised release for fraud and tax evasion crimes. A judge is expected to order Pagani to pay restitution, although that amount has not been set.

Pagani was accused of conspiring with another suspect, who has since died, from 2013 to 2015 to defraud an investor of more than $1 million, according to authorities. The other suspect arranged investment deals, included an alleged acquisition of property mortgages. Pagani drafted the documents for the deals, accepted the money and held the funds in his accounts before transferring them.

The victim made a third “investment” for mortgages in Springfield, Massachusetts and in Middletown, Connecticut. In the third investment, the victim wired more than $1.3 million to Pagani. Pagani also wired false interest payments to the investor.

From 2014 to 2017, he allegedly paid for expenses using his Wethersfield law firm account, and then underreported his income on tax returns, meaning he didn’t pay $181,702 that he owed.

He pleaded guilty in 2021 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of tax evasion. His recent charges are his third federal conviction.

He has been ordered to report to prison on Jan. 13.