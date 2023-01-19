Bombas donated 16 cases of socks to replace $10,000 worth that were stolen from Brian’s Angels in Bristol. (Courtesy: Brian’s Angels)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — People in need of housing in the Bristol area will have warm feet this winter following a theft that left a homeless outreach program empty handed.

About $10,000 in donated Bombas socks were stolen from Brian’s Angels last month. The 2,000 pairs were given to the homeless outreach program from the company, which donates a pair to homeless programs for every pair a customer purchases.

Bombas vowed to replace the socks, and has followed through with that promise.

Brian’s Angels received 16 cases of socks from Bombas. The donation also includes socks from Hypoline.