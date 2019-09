PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Boston man is charged in a hit-and-run in Plainville.

45-year-old Michael McGrath was arrested Sunday night. Police say he crashed into a fence in the yard of a home and kept going.

McGrath then sped past the home and beeped while offers were on the scene. Officers topped him about a half-mile away.

McGrath faces a list of charges, including Leaving the Scene of an Accident.