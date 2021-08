HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters put out a box truck fire at a truck stop on the corner of Leibert and Jennings roads early Thursday morning.

There are no injuries. The fire is now out. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The cab is a total loss; the cab and one of the sections of the truck are burned.

The smoke was visible from Interstate-91 but did not appear to impact traffic.

