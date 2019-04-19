Boys & Girls Club hold annual "Great Futures Celebration" in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Boys & Girls Club of Hartford held its Great Futures Celebration on Thursday night at the Connecticut Convention Center.

It's the organization's largest fundraiser, proceeds support the clubs programs and services, which touch the lives of nearly 1 in 3 Hartford children.

They honored the Youth of the Year, a young woman who's been a member of the Boys and Girls Club for 12 years now.

Aracelis Figueroa, the 2019 Youth of the Year said, "It's amazing, I feel loved, all the positive energy, they're here to support me, they're here to support the club, and the club has definitely been my second home, so to see them support my second home. Like I'm one of their kids, they're like all my parents and all the support system, and even if I need help I know I have a really big support system within the club, and everyone outside of the club."

The nation's very first Boys & Girls Club was founded in Hartford in 1860.