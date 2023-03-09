HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday was a proud moment for the Greater Hartford Boys and Girls Clubs when students were able to show off their hard work in STEAM.

The acronym stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math. The makerspace education programs were on display to highlight the more than 100 creations and demonstrations by children and staff.

“This is a way that our young people can showcase the work,” Greater Hartford Boys and Girls Clubs CEO and President Sam Gray said. “Whether it be through robotics, coding — all those different disciplines. Tonight, through everything that you see that the kids had the opportunity to show off to their families, as well.”

The mission of Makerspace Connecticut is to positively impact loves by enabling access, innovation and education.

The students were able to get hands-on with the activities.

“From an after-school program, we went to multiple field trips, and this is the like the most exciting field trip I’ve ever had,” said Londynn Johnson, who is in the fifth grade. “I never went to a field trip like this.”

The students recently went up against five other Boys and Girls Clubs from across the nation and finished in first place.