Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford to break ground for new South End Club

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford will host a socially-distanced groundbreaking for its new club in Hartford’s South End at noon Thursday.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will join other officials in Thursday’s announcement.

RELATED: Boys and Girls Club celebrates 160 years with new Hartford location

The groundbreaking will be held at the future site located behind Burr School at 129 Ledyard Street. 

The project is made possible by big donations from their neighbors: The Hartford, Stanley Black and Decker, and Bank of America, all pledging millions of dollars to the project.

“The corporate community is really rallying behind this purpose,” said Gray.

