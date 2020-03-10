Bradley Airport keeping terminals, planes extra clean amid coronavirus concerns

WINDSOR LOCKS, (WTNH) — Like the rest of America, Bradley International Airport is doing its best to keep the terminals and concourse sterile as coronavirus concerns increase.

Among the increase in hand sanitizing stations and masks, is the airport’s quarantine plan just in case an outbreak occurs.

“We are working with the Department of Public health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and we do have a quarantine procedure, but fortunately, we have not had to put that in place as of yet,” said Bradley Airport’s Kevin Dillon.

“Somebody said, ‘Do you want a mask?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll take the precaution,'” said traveler Dylan Reiss.

While officials applaud the airport for supplying hand sanitizer and masks, nurse Wendy Wheeler said people need to know how to wear them properly.

“I did actually correct somebody when I was flying home on Thursday,” she told News 8. “They were sitting next to me, and they did not have it on correctly, so they weren’t even protected.”

She said the individual had it “under and not sealed over their face.”

Passengers said they noticed the short lines and the cleaning crews. But Bradley is not the only one doubling down on disinfectants; passengers are bringing cleaning supplies with them and applauding the airport for its extra effort.

“Extra hand wipes, wiping down the seats,” explained Benjamin Riley. “We could smell the bleach on the plane. I know they cleaned it really well.”

Officials said there are currently no statistics on if travel has decreased in the airport since coronavirus outbreaks overseas.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airlines about changes made to cancelation policies.