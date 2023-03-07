WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) installed eight state-of-the-art Computed Tomography (CT) scanners in the security checkpoint at Bradley International Airport.

These new CT scanners will make security screening more convenient for passengers.

Dan Velez, TSA New England spokesperson, will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss what the new technology means for passengers flying out of Bradley.

