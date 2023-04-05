HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring break is right around the corner, and as Bradley International Airport gears up for one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, officials are urging travelers to plan ahead.

During the first few weeks of April, more than 125,000 travelers are expected to depart Bradley Airport to arrive at their final destination, with the busiest flight times anticipated in the early morning hours.

Bradley Airport has some tips to navigate your journey quickly and smoothly:

Confirm Your Flight

Before you even arrive at the airport, you can confirm your flight and check-in with your airline online. Flight information is available on Bradley’s website.

Arrive Early

Officials urge those traveling domestically to arrive at least 90 minutes early for check-in. Those traveling internationally should give themselves three hours.

Plan For Parking

While there are several parking lots within a short distance from the terminal, there is also a free shuttle service from surface lots. See parking options here.

Follow TSA Screening Guidelines

Make sure your identification documents are available to speed-up the TSA screening process. Also, remember which items are prohibited. If you need a refresher, find the guidelines on the TSA’s website.

Try Mobile Food Ordering

Hate waiting in line at the airport for food? Mobile food ordering is now available and doesn’t require an app. Just scan one of the QR codes on display throughout the airport or log in online at the BDLMarket. You’ll receive an update when your order is ready.

Find departing and arrival flights to Bradley here.