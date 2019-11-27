Bradley Airport sees heavy traffic amid Thanksgiving holiday

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Thanksgiving traveling crowds won’t just be on the highways, but airports are also expected to be jam packed.

Thankfully here on the East Coast, the weather is cooperating but it’s a much different story for other parts of the country. From Michigan to California you have snow, heavy rain and strong winds. From this, hundreds of flights have been canceled over the last couple days.

From November 22nd to December 3rd, nearly 32 million people will be flying for Thanksgiving. The busiest day is expected to be this Sunday, December 1st. That’s when most people are returning home. More than three million of them!

Wednesday is a close second with just under three million people flying. Bradley Airport is recommending that people get to the airport 90 minutes before your flight.