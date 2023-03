WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Bradley International Airport will use a new $5 million grant to build an in-line baggage screening building, the airport confirmed Thursday.

The Airport Terminal Program grant offers up to $1 billion each year to airport for five years. The Bradley International Airport portion of the grant will expand a terminal to include the new baggage system and control room.

It will also fund larger passenger hold rooms, gate space and other improvements.