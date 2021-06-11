Bradley International Airport launches new, non-stop flight to Atlanta

Hartford

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Bradley International Airport has launched a new, non-stop service to Atlanta, the airline announced Friday.

The first flight through Frontier Airlines took off on Friday, June 11, from Bradley to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“We are thrilled to offer our passengers more travel options to Atlanta with the launch of new, nonstop service with Frontier Airlines,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “As we reemerge from the pandemic, we are more than ever committed to connecting our passengers to their favorite destinations.”

The service operates four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

With this new service to Atlanta, Frontier now offers five non-stop destinations from Bradley including Denver, Miami, Orlando, and Raleigh-Durham.

For booking information, please visit www.FlyFrontier.com.

