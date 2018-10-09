Bradley International Airport ranks #3 in Best U.S. Airports list

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) - Conde Nast Traveler has ranked Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks at #3 in a list of the 10 Best Airports in the U.S.

According to Conde Nast Traveler, Bradley International Airport is now New England's second busiest airfield after Boston Logan. They credit that to a wide selection of flight choices which now including Aer Lingus flights to Ireland and Spirit flights to Florida.

The Reader's Choice list also mentions the airport's on-site parking, charging stations, free Wi-Fi, restaurant options and relaxed atmosphere as its reasons for the ranking.

Conde Nast Traveler says Bradley is a good alternative to flying out of the busier New York and Boston hubs.

