Bradley International Airport to launch nonstop flight to Nashville

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn, (WTNH) — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) has announced the debut of new, nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to Nashville International Airport.

The Southwest Airlines flights will start in March 2021

“In addition to offering Music City as a nonstop Southwest destination from BDL, the new service will provide convenient, one-stop connections to over 40 other Southwest destinations currently served via Nashville International Airport,” said Brian Parrish, Southwest Airlines’ spokesperson. “We appreciate the continued support from New England customers, and the Southwest Team is always ready to welcome BDL travelers with our legendary hospitality, low fares, and our Bags Fly Free offering for every customer.”

“We are very pleased to welcome the addition of this new, desirable nonstop flight to Nashville

on Southwest Airlines,” added Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E, Executive Director of the Connecticut

Airport Authority. “Nashville is a popular destination that will also offer our passengers key

connectivity to major destinations across the west coast. This is a significant addition to our route

network with an airline that has been an important partner at Bradley International Airport for

more than 20 years. We thank Southwest for their continued vote of confidence in Bradley Airport

and our market.”