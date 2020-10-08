Bradley International Airport to launch nonstop flight to Nashville

Hartford
Posted: / Updated:

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn, (WTNH) — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) has announced the debut of new, nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to Nashville International Airport.

The Southwest Airlines flights will start in March 2021

“In addition to offering Music City as a nonstop Southwest destination from BDL, the new service will provide convenient, one-stop connections to over 40 other Southwest destinations currently served via Nashville International Airport,” said Brian Parrish, Southwest Airlines’ spokesperson. “We appreciate the continued support from New England customers, and the Southwest Team is always ready to welcome BDL travelers with our legendary hospitality, low fares, and our Bags Fly Free offering for every customer.”

“We are very pleased to welcome the addition of this new, desirable nonstop flight to Nashville
on Southwest Airlines,” added Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E, Executive Director of the Connecticut
Airport Authority. “Nashville is a popular destination that will also offer our passengers key
connectivity to major destinations across the west coast. This is a significant addition to our route
network with an airline that has been an important partner at Bradley International Airport for
more than 20 years. We thank Southwest for their continued vote of confidence in Bradley Airport
and our market.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Mount Southington preparing for ski season in a pandemic

News /

Member of Vance Elementary School community in New Britain tests positive for COVID-19

News /

Gov. Lamont signs 'Take Back the Grid Act' into law, will grade utility companies on performance

News /

Yoga on the Farm supports Glastonbury woman's mission to find cure for breast cancer

News /

Tickets on sale for Hartford Athletic's first round playoff match at Dillon Stadium

News /

Teacher's Union says Equity Gap is widening during COVID

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss