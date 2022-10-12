HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A cyberattack temporarily shut down Bradley International Airport’s website Wednesday, according to airport officials.

“We can confirm that the Bradley International Airport website is currently offline as a result of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) incident,” the airport said in a written statement to News 8 during the shutdown. “While we cannot speculate on who initiated the DDoS, or why Bradley International Airport was targeted, the incident is isolated to the website only and there is no data breach and absolutely no impact to airport operations. Our team is working diligently on restoring access to the website.”

The airport will not provide more details due to “an effort to maintain the integrity of the multilayered security protocols and processes in place,” according to the statement.

A DDoS attack happens when users are locked out of a system due to cyber criminals flooding a system with traffic until it crashes, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Bradley’s incident comes after 14 airports were hit with an attack the day before.

The website was online again, as of :207 p.m. Wednesday.