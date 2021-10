WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTN) – Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport is getting some high remarks for its convenience and service.

According to the Conde Nast Traveler’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards, Bradley is ranked the third best airport in the US. This is based on responses from more than 800,000 readers.

The top airport according to the awards is Savannah Hilton Head. The rest of the top five include Indianapolis, Bradley, Portland Oregon, and TF Green in Providence.