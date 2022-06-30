WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – On Thursday, Bradley International Airport unveiled a new $210 million ground transportation center, which has been five years in the making. It comes as airports across the country are preparing for a massive wave of summer travelers this Fourth of July weekend.

AAA is expecting 48 million Americans to travel over 50 miles for the holiday weekend, but no matter when you fly, airlines are still struggling to get their planes off the ground.

“We hear some of the stories, people getting stuck for several hours. We hope everything is going to be okay,” said Sandy Janiszewski, a traveler.

“It’s not a matter of the actual aircraft available, it’s the employees to operate it,” said Kevin Dillon, CAA Executive Director.

A broken system that Dillons hopes will stabilize by the end of the year, but he says delays and cancellations haven’t been as frequent at Bradley.

Meanwhile, entering and exiting the airport is about to change with the airport ready to open its new ground transportation center on July 13, putting all rental car companies under one roof. The facility is a short walk from the terminal and right next to the current parking garage.

You’ll find your rental car waiting for you on one of the five floors.

“It’s the rental car experience. You get off that plane and you go immediately to get that car,” said Senator Chris Murphy.

When you get off your flight and get through the airport terminal, you’ll walk across a covered bridge into the ground transportation center. On the second floor, there are rental car options and on the first floor is where you’ll find all the new parking spaces.

The 830 added spaces mean 10 percent more parking at the airport. It’s also where travelers will be dropped off by busses, and Bradley says eventually by train.