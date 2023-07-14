BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford doctor has been accused of second-degree sexual assault, according to police.

Branford police said a comprehensive investigation revealed that Dr. Michael Sheehan allegedly sexually assaulted a 20-year-old patient during a scheduled examination last June.

According to authorities, Dr. Sheehan has been employed with Branford Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine since July 2008. He has worked in both the Clinton and Branford offices.

Dr. Sheehan was released on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court in New Haven on Aug 1.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to email Sgt. Clerkin at mclerkin@branfordpolice.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 203-315-3909.