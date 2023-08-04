BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford veterinarian has been accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker, according to police.

Authorities said Dut Malek turned himself into police on Tuesday.



According to an arrest warrant for Malek, a woman who was employed at Lakes Veterinary Services told police Malek allegedly sexually assaulted her.

She said she was cleaning equipment after surgery last month when Malek came into the room and started asking her questions about her dating life. He then allegedly touched her over her clothes, including on her private areas and kissed her neck.

Malek was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, according to police. He was released on a promise to appear in New Haven court on Aug. 22.



Several other former employees also spoke with police, claiming that they witnessed inappropriate behavior from Malek during their time at the office and some left because of it.

We tried calling Lakes Veterinary Services on Friday but did not receive an answer.



News 8 also went to the office this afternoon – no one would take our questions.



Malek is due in court later this month.