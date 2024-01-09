WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways will offer flights from Bradley International Airport to Cincinnati and San Diego starting this summer, the company announced on Tuesday.

Flights to Cincinnati will start on May 2. The seasonal service will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flights start at $59 each way.

Daily flights to San Diego will start on May 1.

The carrier has not announced when the routes will end for the season.

Breeze customers can receive 35% off roundtrip base fairs for flights from Jan. 15 through may 22 by using the promo code “GETFRESH” at checkout. The promotion ends Jan. 12.