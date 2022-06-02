WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways is celebrating their one-year anniversary at Bradley International Airport in a huge way: launching seven new flights from Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

The new flights are set to take off to Nashville, Tennessee; Akron/Canton, Ohio; Savannah, Georgia; Richmond, Virginia; and Jacksonville, Florida this week, followed by a launch to Las Vegas, Nevada in September.

Routes to Jacksonville, Savannah, Sarasota/Bradenton, and Las Vegas will run year-round, while routes to Nashville, Akron/Canton, and Richmond will run seasonally.

Connecticut Airport Authority’s executive director Kevin Dillon said that Breeze has been a “tremendous partner” at the airport.

“With the launch of the new flights, we have reached an exciting one-year milestone as their New England base and are thrilled to celebrate their network expansion which now includes a total of 11 destinations,” Dillon said,

Aside from Nashville and Las Vegas, the other destinations are all brand new routes to Bradley. The new routes follow the Breeze’s current nonstop destinations to Columbus, Norfolk, Pittsburgh, and Charleston.

Breeze’s founder and CEO David Neeleman said that a majority of the new routes will operate on Breeze’s new fleet of Airbus A220s. Neeleman noted that the airbus offers the widest cabin, highest ceiling, largest windows, and biggest overhead storage in its class, while burning 25% less fuel.

Since its debut at Bradley in 2021, Breeze named the airport one of its five national bases.