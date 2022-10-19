HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday that it will be launching four new flight destinations from Bradley International Airport in Hartford.

Breeze will now be offering direct flights from Hartford to Phoenix, AZ; Vero Beach, FL; Provo, UT; and San Bernadino, CA.

The airline released the following information regarding these new flight paths:

Vero Beach, FL (flights will be offered Thurs. and Sun., starting February 2, starting at $79)

Phoenix, AZ (flights will be offered Thurs. and Sun., starting February 9, starting at $99)

Provo, UT (flights will be offered Thurs. and Sun., starting February 9, starting at $129)

San Bernardino, CA (flights will be offered on Thurs. and Sun., starting February 16, starting at $99)

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.