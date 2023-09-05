HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways announced that they will be offering 50% off base fare flights to all 18 of their destinations from Hartford.

According to a press release, this is the airline’s biggest sale to date and is announced as they extend their schedule through April 2024. Travelers will be able to book one-way or roundtrip flights using the code “IMGAME50” starting Sept. 5 through Sept. 7 to get the discount.

Breeze has 18 nonstop destinations including Las Vegas, and Tampa, Florida as well as a one-stop/no change of plane service to destinations such as Los Angeles.

To learn more about the newest discount, visit the Breeze Airways website.