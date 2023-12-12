WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking to visit Mickey Mouse? Two new flights from Bradley International Airport can get you there.

Breeze Airways will introduce flights to Orlando, Florida, and Orange County-Santa Ana, California, starting this May, according to an announcement Tuesday from the airline. Airbus A220-300 aircrafts will take passengers to their destinations.

Service for both starts will start on May 29. Both flights will depart on Tuesday, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Orange County-Santa Ana flights will also depart on Thursdays and Sundays.

Tickets to Orlando start at $59 one-way, according to the airline. A price for the California flight was not provided.

Breeze is providing a special through Thursday for 35% off roundtrip base fares from Hartford, according to the company. Customers can get the discount by using the code “FAROUT” at checkout from the Breeze app or on flybreeze.com. Tickets must be for flights scheduled from Dec. 18 of this year to Sept. 1 2024.