HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — You may have to find an alternate route until 2024, if you travel these roads often.

Effective Monday, May 1, a portion of Brewer Street in East Hartford will be closed through November of 2023. The closure is necessary to replace the bridge over Pewterpot Brook. The road will reopen prior to Thanksgiving.

The closure is limited to the section of Brewer Street between Mill Road and Glenn Road and Contractors Road, but motorists should seek alternate routes if using Brewer Street as a through road.

The primary detour for through-traffic will be Maple Street, using Forbes Street and Main Street and High Street. Local traffic can access properties to the east of the closure (east of Glenn Road/Contractors Road) and west of the closure (west of Mill Road).

A temporary road, for emergencies only, will be in place for fire department vehicles at Fire House No. 5, to the east of the closure.

All motorists are encouraged to avoid the construction area, and seek alternate routes to their intended destinations through November 2024, when the construction is expected to be complete.